Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful weather to start the weekend. Rain chances return Sunday though.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s with perhaps a little frost in Western Iowa. We’ll rebound quickly even as a few more clouds move in from the west during the day. Highs will still be able to reach the upper 60s with low humidity and light southeast winds. It should be a great day, just not as warm as we typically have for Memorial Day Weekend.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

Sat Dew Point (WOWT)

Enjoy today because rain chances return to the area starting Sunday morning and linger into the afternoon. Clouds will win out otherwise and highs will likely only make it into the lower 60s.

Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

While rain chances have increased for Sunday, they are decreasing for Memorial Day itself. Most of the rain will travel south of I-80 and be fairly light if you see any at all. Mostly cloudy skies will win out as we warm into the lower 70s.

Memorial Weekend (WOWT)

Warmer summer-like weather will return slowly during the week next week with highs near 90 possible by next weekend.

