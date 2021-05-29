Advertisement

Public asked to join Sunday in search for missing Iowa boy

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - Law enforcement officials are asking members of the general public to help them Sunday with the search for a 10-year-old east-central Iowa boy.

The Iowa Division of Criminal investigation said the search Saturday for Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma was continuing with law enforcement and first responders only.

The division said Montezuma residents should check their own property but urged them to come Sunday morning to the local high school.

The boy was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma.

