OPPD alerts the public of solar power scam calls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When listening to the sales pitch of telephone offers on solar power, keep your eyes open for red flags.

After receiving a recent electric bill, Matt Spielman could see why installing a home solar system is a bright idea.

“Solar panel wise, I saved $75 this month,” said home solar customer, Matt Spielman.

An OPPD solar expert says for customers like Matt, the sun doesn’t set on keeping electric bills down.

“It’s using the system as a battery. So, he produced power during the day that he gets to use at night, and he does that instead of buying new electricity,” said Kirk Estee, OPPD.

Matt estimates the $11,000 spent on a solar system will pay for itself in about six to seven years. With the growing popularity of solar for homes, OPPD wants to shed light on suspicious calls and offers for installations of the panels and systems.

“OPPD does not support or endorse any specific companies in that way,” said Estee.

“Not a lot of people know much about electrical work and solar panels in general so as long as they’re willing to educate you and give you the time. That’s a good tell too if they’re wanting to work with you,” said Spielman.

A homeowner and an OPPD alternative energy expert say before investing in a home solar system, it’s worth asking every question under the sun.

“To make sure you check them out, so you don’t get taken advantage of or led astray,” said Estee.

If you have questions about connecting a home solar system to the grid, you can find answers at the OPPD website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.