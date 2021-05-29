Advertisement

Officials: 3 injured in explosion, fire at Iowa apartment

(Associated Press | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - Fire officials in southwestern Iowa say three people have been injured in an explosion and resulting fire Friday morning at a Creston apartment building.

Television station KCCI reports that the explosion was reported at about 9 a.m. The Creston Fire Department says two of the three injured were flown to area hospitals.

Fire officials say they believe the explosion was caused by a resident smoking while operating a medical oxygen tank. Fire Chief Todd Jackson tells KCCI that he and other firefighters helped residents escape the fire through exits and windows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

