Nebraska inmate indicted for murder in death of cellmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska prisoner already serving a life sentence for murder has been indicted on a new first-degree murder charge accusing him of killing his cellmate last year at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 31-year-old Angelo Bol was indicted this week in the November death of 20-year-old Kevin Carter. Authorities have not released details on how Carter was killed.

He was serving a 6-to-9-year sentence for taking part in the beating and stabbing of a man in Douglas County in 2019. Bol is serving a life sentence for the 2014 shooting death of a co-worker at a Gibbon meatpacking plant.

