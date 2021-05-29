Advertisement

Man admits to threatening Iowa governor in anti-mask tirade

In this March 1, 2021, booking photo, Harvey Hunter Jr. is shown in at the Polk County Jail in...
In this March 1, 2021, booking photo, Harvey Hunter Jr. is shown in at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa after turning himself in to face a charge of first-degree harassment. Hunter is defending a profane voicemail he left for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that said she should be "hung for treason," saying he didn't intend to threaten her and was expressing his opposition to her COVID-19 restrictions. (Polk County Jail via AP)(AP)
By RYAN J. FOLEY
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man who left a threatening voicemail telling Gov. Kim Reynolds she should be hung or shot “for treason” has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge.

Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, accepting a plea agreement offered by Polk County prosecutors. In a written guilty plea, he said that he “did threaten to commit bodily injury to a government official” in his Jan. 5 voicemail.

Prosecutors will recommend that Hunter serve a one-year term of probation, pay a fine, have no contact with the governor, and undergo a mental health evaluation. His sentencing is set for next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a poster for Ryan Larsen, who has...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police ask family’s privacy be respected as agencies continue efforts
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Bond set at $2.5 million for Bellevue dad facing charges in children’s deaths
Roberto Carlos Silva Jr.
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect charged with attacking fellow inmate
Nebraska Legislature overrides Ricketts veto of SNAP benefits
An overnight crash in Omaha sent three to hospital.
Three people rushed to hospital after crash in Omaha

Latest News

Jury clears Nebraska officers in death of Wyoming couple
Officials: 3 injured in explosion, fire at Iowa apartment
2 teens killed, 2 critically injured in Iowa train collision
Omaha museum celebrates Black women in baseball exhibit