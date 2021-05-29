Families attend an emotional Memorial Day parade in the Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an outpouring of support for fallen soldiers, hundreds of people lined the streets of the Old Market for a Memorial Day parade to kick off the holiday weekend.

More than a year of canceled events and skipped traditions, how fitting is that the first major Omaha celebration in 2021 honors the sacrifice of American heroes.

“This is a sacrifice. People sacrificed for our country,” said William Bryan.

William and his family want people to enjoy Memorial Day events. But as they honor Calvin Allen, their son, cousin, and nephew, they want those celebrating not to do it in vain.

Calvin was an Army soldier who was killed in Iraq from a roadside bomb.

“Yes have fun with your family. Have a great time, but remember that soldiers died,” said Bryan.

In a seak of honking horns, massive floats, and waving flags, strangers are quickly united. Shirts with the phrase “Remembering Our Fallen,” identify fellow Gold Star families.

Each with loss in common.

“Celebrate your freedom because there were many people way back to the Civil War that fought for your freedom,” said Greg Klaus.

Klaus is paying tribute to his stepson, Specialist Darren Howe who died in Iraq in 2005.

Darren’s memory fuels him to educate the community on the true meaning of Memorial Day, and why some phrases should be left behind.

“Happy Memorial. And for a lot of people like me, it’s not happy. You can say have a good Memorial Day or Memorial weekend. But saying happy is a little bit of salt on the wound. Events like this are good, but sometimes the public just doesn’t understand,” said Klaus.

Though bittersweet, Gold Star families say the most touching part of the parade was the memorial at the end.

“His name is Scott Knicely.”

Jerry Knicely remembers her husband who was retired as a Marine but enlisted in the Iowa National Guard because he wanted to do more for his country. After 9/11, he was deployed and died during the war against terror. Leaving behind a loving family.

“Unfortunately he didn’t live to meet his grandchildren, but God bless my son. He joined the Army a year after his dad passed away,” said Knicely.

The display called, “Remembering Our Fallen,” contains more than 5,000 photos of men and women who paid to the ultimate price to serve our country since September 11, 2021.

The public can visit in the Durham Museum parking lot.

