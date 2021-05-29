Dollar General is building the largest Nebraska warehouse in Blair

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - There big economic news for the Omaha metro area. Dollar General is building a distribution center in Blair.

The warehouse will serve more than 1,500 Dollar General stores across the midwest.

“It’s a huge deal, yeah, absolutely.”

Construction is underway on an 800,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center on the southside of Blair. Dollar General is building the $85 million complex on 85 acres just off Highway 75.

The company says it will employ 400 people and bring $106 million dollars to the Omaha metro area economy. But there are some concerns.

“This is going to be the largest warehouse facility in the state of Nebraska. The troublesome part about warehouses is you have trucks and Blair already has a large number of trucks going through Blair already because we’re not Rome but we sit in the valley of five hills. And to do a true bypass of Blair would stretch three, four miles out and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Three state highways run through Blair and the new warehouse would add hundreds of additional trucks each week to the area. Blair Mayor Richard Hansen says plans are underway to help alleviate some of the heavy truck issues.

“We’re going to move 950,000 yards of dirt to have Highway 30 connect with Highway 75 and then that will bypass some of the traffic.”

Mayor Hansen says there are also plans to extend 10th Street southward.

“And that will connect behind me with Highway 75 and we’re in the process now of acquiring land.”

The mayor says adding more workers and their families to the area shows that Blair is growing.

“It’s in the city limits so we’ll get the tax benefits from it. The schools will get a benefit from it, so other than the advent of more trucks, it’s going to be interesting and it’s going to change forever the dynamic of Blair.”

Plans call for the warehouse to be fully operational by early next year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.