California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities searching the home of Samuel Cassidy say the man who gunned down nine co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled an arsenal that included a dozen guns, Molotov cocktails and 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Cassidy’s home in San Jose also was rigged to catch fire before he set off Wednesday on his deadly rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

Authorities say they don’t yet know what specifically set off Cassidy’s attack but acquaintances say he’d nursed a hatred of his workplace for at least a decade.

