After postponing, Fun-Plex will open on May 31

(PHOTO: Fun-Plex's Facebook page @funplexomaha)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After postponing because of the cooler weather, the waterpark will open on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Fun-Plex also informs season pass holders that the “Bring-a-Buddy FREE day” can be used on opening day.

You can buy tickets online and according to the website, “All unused 2020 single-day tickets will have their expiration date automatically extended through the 2021 season. No action needs to be taken by the ticket holder.”

On Fun-Plex’s Facebook page, it’s believed that the original date of the waterpark opening was on Saturday, May 29.

