2 teens killed, 2 critically injured in Iowa train collision

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - Officials say two teens have been killed and two more are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their pickup truck was hit by a freight train in rural south-central Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Clarke County when the eastbound pickup collided with a BNSF Railway train at a crossing east of Murray. Investigators say four teens were in the truck at the time of the crash, and two died at the scene.

The two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. Authorities have not released the teens’ names.

