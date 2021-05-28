Young couple relocates after dream home wiped out by 2019 flood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than two years after historic floodwaters wiped out their dream home in Mills County

one young couple is rising above the devastation. Paula Guastello and Scotty Keller can finally say they’re home, relocated to a property uniquely tucked into Omaha and perfectly situated for her horses.

“Beyond the riding and all of that. They’re my family and it’s just a really meaningful for me to come home to them everyday,” said Guastello..

A comfort, said Guastello, who’s husband is in the Air Force and often deployed for months at a time. “When I want I can just come out and see them,” said Guastello.

But the road to their new home is marked by the loss of their first home, where they thought they’d spend their lives.

“It had the barn I had designed, and we had the nice fence up and it was perfectly flat land. It was exactly what we needed for the horses,” said Guastello.

Floodwaters wiped out the property in 2019 with the couple opting for a FEMA buyout.

“When it’s that damaged, the money we got from FEMA was never going to be enough to repair the house,” said Gaustello, noting financially the FEMA buyout was their only move.

A move that also meant the house would be torn down and the property never to be rebuilt on. Where their dream home once stood is now flattened land.

“Seeing the remnants of our property the barn and the house, I think it would be kind of traumatic to me because it’s still kind of home in my mind,” said Guastello.

And while the pain of what was lost in 2019 is still very much real, the couple finds hope in their new home. “I really loved living in the country, but ironically, it’s really nice to see how happy people are to see animals here.”

