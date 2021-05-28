Travel numbers on the rise at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the busiest travel periods for airports across the country.

This year, with COVID restrictions being lifted and more Americans getting vaccinated, AAA estimates more than 37 million people will travel by plane and car throughout the weekend- that’s up nearly 60% from last year.

Eppley Airfield saw its lowest travel numbers in April of 2020 when traffic out of the airport was down 95%.

“Our low at the time was about 118 screenings out of Eppley airfield,” said Steve McCoy with the Omaha Aiport Authority.

This holiday weekend, McCoy predicts between 6,500 and 7,000 people a day will fly out of Eppley. Last month, the number was closer to 4,500 a day.

“It’s really the kickoff to the summer travel season,“ McCoy said. “We know with schools being released, and families ready to take vacations, there’s quite a bit of pent-up travel demand from the last year.”

As the country emerges from the pandemic and demand for air travel increases, airlines are responding.

The 7 airlines that serve Omaha are adding or restoring routes that were suspended when demand dipped:

Friday, Allegiant returned nonstop flights to Destin, Florida

In June, Delta is restoring nonstop flights to New York LaGuardia, and Southwest is restoring nonstop flights to both Tampa and Nashville

Finally, on June 4, Allegiant is beginning new nonstop flights to LAX

Steve McCoy says with big events like the College World Series, the U.S. Swim Trials, and U.S. Senior Open all taking place here in Omaha this summer, Eppley is poised to see even bigger travel numbers heading into the summer.

According to a government directive, masks are still required inside airports and on airplanes, so be prepared to bring and wear your mask at Eppley Airfield and to your destination.

The airport continues to take precautions to keep travelers and staff safe through its Travel Safe OMA program.

Additionally at the airport, a number of food and beverage concessions have reopened with many adjusting their hours according to demand.

