Shooting in Omaha on Thursday sends one to hospital

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was taken to Immanuel Medical Center on Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

Omaha police on Thursday responded to a reported shooting on 103rd Street, where officers found a shooting scene but no victim, the news release states. They were told the alleged victim, Chance Kier, had been taken by ambulance first to Bergen Mercy, then to Immanuel Medical Center for treatment, the release stated. The injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at (402)-444-STOP, at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

