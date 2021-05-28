Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mist & drizzle to start Friday and a rather cool holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Batches of mist and drizzle are drifting from north to south through the area this morning. They’ll likely be with us through at least the morning drive and perhaps the majority of the morning. Otherwise, cloudy skies will win out most of the day and we’ll hope for a few breaks of sun in the afternoon. If we get a little more sun than I expect, upper 50s could become lower 60s this afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will decrease some tonight and that will lead to a very cold night for late May. While areas near and west of the river will likely stay in the 40s by Saturday morning, many locations in Western Iowa will dip into the upper 30s. Might be worth covering up any sensitive plants tonight in Western Iowa just to be safe as frost can form in the mid 30s.

Saturday AM Lows (WOWT)

We’ll rebound into the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon making it the best day of the Memorial Day weekend. Clouds will increase a bit in the afternoon with a few PM showers northwest but dry air likely chews most of them up before they can threaten our area.

Better rain chances move in Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday morning. The heaviest rain will likely end up south and southwest of the metro with this round of rain but clouds will keep our afternoon highs in the 60s all weekend. That is well shy of the average of 80 degrees that we usually see this weekend.

Memorial Weekend (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.