Ricketts touts Nebraska progress during pandemic as legislature closes session

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As is tradition, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts spent part of the last day’s legislative session speaking to the Unicam.

It was a mixed message, congratulating the body for their work approving a nearly $1.7 billion property tax relief bill, but also warning there’s more work to do when it comes to property tax relief.

Ricketts also said the legislature’s quick and decisive action empowered state agencies to respond effectively during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, we were always able to provide that hospital bed, that ICU bed, or that ventilator to anyone who needed it when they needed it,” he said.

Senators also approved Ricketts’ two-year budget. About 18.5% is dedicated to various tax relief measures.

