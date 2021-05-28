Financial help available for Omaha renters on verge of homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re behind on your rent, help is available. Thursday, the City of Omaha and MAACH Connect launched a campaign to make sure people know about the $22 million made available by the federal government.

After receiving $22,248,295.10 from the U.S. Treasury, Omaha chose Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless as its local nonprofit partner.

“Since April, MACCH has developed and launched the local application process to distribute funds to qualifying households,” Thursday’s release states.

The funds are meant to help those impacted by the pandemic with their rent, utilities, and other expenses. To qualify, applicants must live in Omaha, and one or more people in the household must be qualified for unemployment or otherwise demonstrate how the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial hardship. The household income must be at or below 80%, and the applicant must be at risk of becoming homeless to qualify.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still financially affecting members of our community, so the City of Omaha is proud to partner with MACCH to equitably distribute funds for Omaha residents who have experienced financial hardship during this time,” Mayor Jean Stothert said in Thursday’s news release. “The Omaha-MACCH Emergency Rental Assistance Program is your key to rent recovery and can help keep you in your home.”

Property owners and managers are also eligible to apply, but only one application can be made per address, so they are advised to coordinate with tenants before applications are submitted.

Anyone needing assistance starting the application can call 211.

