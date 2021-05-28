Police in Iowa seek missing 10-year-old Montezuma boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - State and local police are searching for a 10-year-old boy missing from his east-central Iowa home for more than a day.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office have put out pleas for the public’s help in finding 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma.

Police say Xavior was wearing a red shirt and blue pajama pants with black high-top shoes when he disappeared. Police and family of the boy say it is out of the ordinary for him to be gone from home overnight with no contact.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.