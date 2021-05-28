Advertisement

Police in Iowa seek missing 10-year-old Montezuma boy

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson. He was last seen on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Montezuma.(Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - State and local police are searching for a 10-year-old boy missing from his east-central Iowa home for more than a day.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office have put out pleas for the public’s help in finding 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma.

Police say Xavior was wearing a red shirt and blue pajama pants with black high-top shoes when he disappeared. Police and family of the boy say it is out of the ordinary for him to be gone from home overnight with no contact.

