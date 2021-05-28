Omaha Sports Commission holds 3rd annual OSCAS

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Sports Commission held the 3rd annual OSCAS at The Relevant Center in Elkhorn on Thursday night.

Here is a list of the winners:

Omaha Female Athlete of the Year Jordyn Bahl, Softball, Papillion – LaVista

Omaha Male Athlete of the Year Drew Christo, Football-Basketball-Baseball, Elkhorn High

Omaha Coach of the Year Renee Saunders, Volleyball, Omaha Skutt

Omaha Sports Team of the Year Omaha Westside High School Football

Omaha Sports Moment of the Year 2021 Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament

Steve Pivovar Sports Media Person of the Year Andy Kendeigh, KETV

PACE Omaha received the Dr. Jack Lewis Sports Person/Organization of the Year.

The event also recognized the 2021 Omaha Sports Hall of Fame class, which consists of former NFL running back Calvin Jones, baseball coach/executive Jim Hendry and the undefeated 1983-84 Omaha Central girls basketball team.

