Omaha Sports Commission holds 3rd annual OSCAS

By Rex Smith
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Sports Commission held the 3rd annual OSCAS at The Relevant Center in Elkhorn on Thursday night.

Here is a list of the winners:

  • Omaha Female Athlete of the Year Jordyn Bahl, Softball, Papillion – LaVista
  • Omaha Male Athlete of the Year Drew Christo, Football-Basketball-Baseball, Elkhorn High
  • Omaha Coach of the Year Renee Saunders, Volleyball, Omaha Skutt
  • Omaha Sports Team of the Year Omaha Westside High School Football
  • Omaha Sports Moment of the Year 2021 Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament
  • Steve Pivovar Sports Media Person of the Year Andy Kendeigh, KETV
  • PACE Omaha received the Dr. Jack Lewis Sports Person/Organization of the Year.

The event also recognized the 2021 Omaha Sports Hall of Fame class, which consists of former NFL running back Calvin Jones, baseball coach/executive Jim Hendry and the undefeated 1983-84 Omaha Central girls basketball team.

