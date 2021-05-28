Omaha restaurants offering sign-on bonuses amid worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The restaurant industry is in crisis mode and many don’t have enough employees.

Owners are working tirelessly to find people. Some are now offering hundreds of dollars to get employees in the door.

“There just aren’t enough people applying for jobs out there,” said John Wade, Restaurant Inc.

The restaurant industry is stretched thin. Servers, bartenders, and cooks are all in short supply.

Now, some owners are offering anywhere from $100 to $1,000 in sign-on bonuses to get employees.

“We had to try and be aggressive to try and make our job look more appealing to the limited number of people that are out there working,” said Wade.

Those bonuses don’t come on day one. Employees will have to meet certain goals like training and working for 90 days to get the full amount.

Industry leaders say the sign-on bonuses show just how competitive it is to hire right now.

“It’s not only just the sign-on bonuses. It’s the pay structure. I mean we have had to increase our wages by 25% just to try and be competitive with the rest of the industry,” said Wade.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is sitting at 2.8%, one of the lowest in the nation. Because of that, leaders with the Nebraska Restaurant Association say offering bonuses may not work long term.

“We just don’t have enough people in our state. That’s the crux of the matter,” says Zoe Olson, Nebraska Restaurant Association Executive Director.”

Even with the hardships the industry is facing, many restaurant leaders are feeling hopeful increasing wages and adding sign-on bonuses will work.

“In the last couple of weeks, we have really seen a turnaround with getting people hired up and trained so we are turning the corner a bit,” said Kyle Linder, Lazlo’s General Manager.

In order to increase wages, many restaurants are upping menu prices. Meaning the customer will be eating some of the cost of the worker shortage.

