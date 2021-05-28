Advertisement

NU reaps $400M in sale of municipal bonds for renovations

UNMC getting $37.5 million for a health professionals college.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The University of Nebraska has netted $400 million in financing through the sale of municipal bonds to be used for a growing list of renovations and replacement projects.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the sale took place Wednesday, and money garnered will go toward an $800 million backlog of projects at campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

The projects include a $75 million replacement of the Westbrook Music Building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the construction of a $37.5 million College of Allied Health Professions building for the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

