Man in custody following standoff in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody after a lengthy standoff took place in south Lincoln on Thursday.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Swiggart, 43, of rural Lancaster County, was taken into custody following the standoff at 8825 S 78th Street, or near 78th and Yankee Hill Road.

LSO says deputies responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. after learning Swiggart, who was wanted on multiple warrants including using a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, was in the home. Authorities said his mother owned the home.

After lengthy negotiations, Swiggart’s son was released from the home and brought to safety, but Swiggart stayed inside.

Eventually, deputies entered the home and took him into custody.

Swiggart was not injured, nor were any law enforcement officials.

LSO said the scene is now under control and there is no threat to public safety.

Travis Swiggart (10/11 NOW)

