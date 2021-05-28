Mallory’s Thursday Evening Forecast - Unseasonably cool end to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Overnight showers and storms moved out in time for the Thursday morning commute, with clearing clouds allowing for some periods of sunshine. The sun didn’t last long, however, with clouds socking us in for the afternoon and evening. Winds from the north and northwest ushered in cooler air, with temperatures dropping into the 60s and 50s.

Clouds stick with us overnight, with areas of patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper-40s.

Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool weather is in store Friday, with highs struggling to make it out of the 50s! We could see some clearing by the late afternoon and early evening, but it will be too little too late in terms of warming us up.

As clouds continue to clear into Friday night, temperatures will drop into the lower-40s, with upper-30s possible in portions of northwestern Iowa! We’ll have to watch closely for areas of frost northeast of the Omaha Metro.

Saturday will start with chilly sunshine, with clouds gradually increasing throughout the day. Highs will only warm into the mid to possibly upper-60s, with a spotty PM shower chance for areas northwest of the Omaha Metro.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

High temperatures stay in the mid to upper-60s through the holiday weekend, with a greater chance for rain Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Rain chances will decrease as we head throughout next week, with temperatures back on the rise. Highs in the 80s likely by next weekend!

Temperatures warm back above-normal by next weekend! (WOWT)

