Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Unseasonably cool for the holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a cloudy, and unseasonably chilly end to the workweek. Overcast skies only allowed temperatures to warm 5° to 10° throughout the day, with highs in the 50s! For perspective, our normal high this time of year is 79°, with our normal low being 58°.

Clouds will gradually break up Friday evening and overnight, with temperatures plummeting into the lower-40s. Lows in the upper-30s are possible in western Iowa!

We’ll start Saturday on a sunny but chilly note, with high clouds increasing throughout the day. Conditions will start to thaw out Saturday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper-60s. High pressure should keep us mostly dry, but a stray PM shower is possible.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A better chance for rain arrives Sunday, knocking temperatures back into the lower-60s. Thankfully, our rain chance Monday is trending farther and farther south! Outside of a spotty morning shower, Monday is looking drier with highs topping out around 70°.

The warming trend continues next week with highs in the 80s by Friday, and temperatures near 90° possible next weekend!

Trending MUCH warmer late next week! (WOWT)

