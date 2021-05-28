Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Unseasonably cool for the holiday weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a cloudy, and unseasonably chilly end to the workweek. Overcast skies only allowed temperatures to warm 5° to 10° throughout the day, with highs in the 50s! For perspective, our normal high this time of year is 79°, with our normal low being 58°.

Clouds will gradually break up Friday evening and overnight, with temperatures plummeting into the lower-40s. Lows in the upper-30s are possible in western Iowa!

We’ll start Saturday on a sunny but chilly note, with high clouds increasing throughout the day. Conditions will start to thaw out Saturday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper-60s. High pressure should keep us mostly dry, but a stray PM shower is possible.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

A better chance for rain arrives Sunday, knocking temperatures back into the lower-60s. Thankfully, our rain chance Monday is trending farther and farther south! Outside of a spotty morning shower, Monday is looking drier with highs topping out around 70°.

The warming trend continues next week with highs in the 80s by Friday, and temperatures near 90° possible next weekend!

Trending MUCH warmer late next week!
Trending MUCH warmer late next week!(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and the forecast this holiday weekend with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

