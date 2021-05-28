Advertisement

Douglas County Health Department looks to prevent West Nile infections

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department will apply larvicide and trap mosquitoes during June to prevent West Nile virus outbreaks and other diseases, according to a news release. The Nebraska Public Health Lab will count and test the insects for West Nile, which is “well established in Douglas County,” said Adi Pour, health director at DCHD.

We can expect new cases this year.” DCHD has a mosquito surveillance site that you can use to see the species and population density of mosquitos in your area,” Pour said. “That can be found at https://dogis.org/mosquito_surveillance/.”

Omahans can protect themselves this way:

  • Wear loose, long-sleeved shirts with pants, socks, and shoes when outdoors.
  • Remove standing water or report it to the Health Department for treatment.
  • Apply mosquito repellent that includes DEET.
  • When using sunscreen, the CDC recommends applying it before applying repellant and avoiding combined products.
  • Avoid the outdoors around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

