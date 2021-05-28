Advertisement

Creighton walks off to beat Seton Hall in BIG EAST tournament

By Rex Smith
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Ohio. (WOWT) - Creighton seemed to be in trouble heading to the bottom of the 9th inning against Seton Hall in the BIG EAST Tournament on Thursday, then things got interesting.

Three straight Bluejays walks, a bases-clearing double by Dax Roper, and a walk-off hit by Will Hanafan pushed CU on top as winners at 8-7.

No. 2 seed Creighton moves on in the tournament to face top-seeded Connecticut on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

