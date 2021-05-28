Bellevue kicks off Memorial Day weekend with avenue of flags

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Memorial Day marks the beginning of how the city of Bellevue shows its appreciation for our fighting men and women.

Many people who live in Bellevue say the town has a different feel during Memorial Day weekend. Bellevue is the home of Offutt Air Force Base, the military is a big part of this community.

“I think we’re very blessed in Bellevue because we are a military community and so I think that maybe, we have a little bit of a unique take because I like to think as a community, you would have a different appreciation for our military then maybe a community that isn’t right involved with the military,” said Sarah Dighans, Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bellevue shows its appreciation by lining some of the city’s streets with many red, white, and blue. The avenue of flags is a tradition that started years ago.

“The avenue of flags was started about 22 years ago two gentlemen in our community went door to door to collect donations to really just shine a light on our active inactive and disabled servicemen and women.”

The city keeps the flags flying through Veterans Day in November. Randy Daniels appreciates that support from the city.

“My wife’s dad was a World War II veteran and a Korean veteran. My dad was a veteran, my mother was a veteran. There’s a lot of retired military here and a lot of people that work in the military so yeah, there’s a lot of support for the military in this town,” said Daniels.

The city of Bellevue has plans to expand the avenue of flags to other parts of the city in the coming years.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.