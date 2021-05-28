Bahena Rivera convicted of murdering Mollie Tibbetts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder Friday in the 2018 killing of 20-year-old University Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. No bond has been set, pending sentencing, which is scheduled at 9 a.m. July 15. Jurors at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport reached the verdict after about seven hours of deliberations Thursday and Friday.

Tibbetts disappeared July 18, 2018, while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

