Advertisement

Bahena Rivera convicted of murdering Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as the jury leaves the room for a break during his trial, on...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as the jury leaves the room for a break during his trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa.(Kelsey Kremer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder Friday in the 2018 killing of 20-year-old University Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. No bond has been set, pending sentencing, which is scheduled at 9 a.m. July 15. Jurors at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport reached the verdict after about seven hours of deliberations Thursday and Friday.

Tibbetts disappeared July 18, 2018, while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a poster for Ryan Larsen, who has...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police ask family’s privacy be respected as agencies continue efforts
Roberto Carlos Silva Jr.
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect charged with attacking fellow inmate
Nebraska Legislature overrides Ricketts veto of SNAP benefits
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Bond set at $2.5 million for Bellevue dad facing charges in children’s deaths
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista community gathers in support

Latest News

Frustrated childcare providers plan next steps to battle reduced capacity proposal from state
Child care providers in Omaha plan next steps against state’s proposal
Frustrated childcare providers plan next steps to battle reduced capacity proposal from state
Frustrated childcare providers plan next steps to battle reduced capacity proposal from state -10PM
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday May 28 COVID-19 update: No new COVID-19 related deaths
Douglas County Health Department looks to prevent West Nile infections