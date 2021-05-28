100 pounds of meth found during traffic stop near Seward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 100 pounds of meth was found during a traffic stop in Seward County on Wednesday.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the Interdiction Task Force stopped a white Dodge minivan on I-80 near Mile Marker 382.

After a search of the vehicle, that was consented to by the driver, 100 pounds of meth was found in the vehicle.

The driver, Dallas Faamausili, 35, of Washington, was arrested.

The meth was purchased for $2 million and was set to be delivered to New Jersey, according to authorities.

Faamausili was booked into the Seward County Jail.

