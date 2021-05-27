Advertisement

Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with...
Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.

Amy Cooper is accusing Franklin Templeton of not doing an investigation before terminating her because of her race and gender.

In her federal lawsuit, Cooper says it wasn’t racism that led her to call police but fear and the company would have known that with an investigation. She says an investigation would have been done if she were not a white woman.

The company calls her claims baseless.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista community gathers in support
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
16-year-old Westroads Mall shooting suspect in court
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
First Alert - Severe Storms Overnight
Strong thunderstorms likely overnight through Thursday morning
Hundreds gathered in support of the 11-year-old missing La Vista boy.
Ryan Larsen Rally
Rivera testifies in murder trial of Tibbetts
Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder blames mystery men for slaying