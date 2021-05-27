Westside High School student walks in front of classmates for first time after being involved in a serious crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -It’s a moment more than a year in the making.

A high school student severely injured in a car crash shares a major step in his healing process with his classmates.

Nick Murphy is a junior at westside high school. He just came back to school in January of this year. When he got here he was in a wheelchair. Thursday was a big step forward as he reached a milestone.

After more than a year of therapy, nick is taking his first steps at school with a walker.

“It kind of made me feel like I can do anything I put my mind to!” said Nick Murphy.

It’s been a long journey to get here.

In December of 2019, Nick and his sister were passengers in a car involved in a serious crash.

Nick suffered the most severe injuries—ending up in a coma for months.

“We have had tons of highs and lows. Even when he was in a coma state with him. He had excess spinal fluid that was building up on his brain so he had a couple of revisions with his shunt,” said Diana Schneider, Nick’s Mom.

Through it all, nick has had a can-do attitude. Shattering each goal he puts his mind to.

He returned to school in January.

“From January to May he’s made huge strides. Besides the physical. It’s been very insane seeing the fact that he’s upright and walking now. That was a huge shock,” said Nick’s teacher Quinn Langworthy.

Nick says he’s not stopping here.

Next year is his senior year and he has his mind set on one thing.

“I’m going to live up to what my mom told me. She was like I want you to walk across the stage and grab the diploma with your right hand and I was like, I will.”

Nick says he plans to spend the entire summer working and hopes to be walking without any assistance soon.

