Advertisement

Union Omaha drops first match of the season at Forward Madison FC

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After three wins and a draw in the first four matches, the undefeated start comes to an end against Forward Madison FC. The Owls gave up a goal early in the second half, the game’s first goal and could not breakthrough in the final 30 minutes. It’s a 1-0 final in favor of the home team.

Union Omaha is in the midst of a six-game road trip with two more to go and the final game will actually be back in Madison on June 6th.

Despite this first loss, the Owls are in second place with ten points and only three points behind Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One standings.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista community gathers in support
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
16-year-old Westroads Mall shooting suspect in court
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled

Latest News

U.S. Senior Open Trophy
New mask guidelines for U.S. Senior Open plus other changes since 2013
Source: NCAA
Donate blood, score College World Series tickets
TD Ameritrade Park
College World Series Ticket Information
Nebraska men’s basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the...
Huskers make landmark hire, add Shannan Lum to men’s basketball staff