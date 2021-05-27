Union Omaha drops first match of the season at Forward Madison FC

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After three wins and a draw in the first four matches, the undefeated start comes to an end against Forward Madison FC. The Owls gave up a goal early in the second half, the game’s first goal and could not breakthrough in the final 30 minutes. It’s a 1-0 final in favor of the home team.

Union Omaha is in the midst of a six-game road trip with two more to go and the final game will actually be back in Madison on June 6th.

Despite this first loss, the Owls are in second place with ten points and only three points behind Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One standings.

