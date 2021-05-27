Advertisement

`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions performs at a bar in Highwood, Ill., May 22, 2021. Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday, May 26.(Russ Boxer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday.

Police said Clark, 32, was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a Chicago Police Department crash report.

Authorities say emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. Clark was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but didn’t give additional information.

After starring in “School of Rock” with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which made its debut performance Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In an Instagram post, Black called Clark’s death devastating and that he was heartbroken that it came too soon.

“Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Black wrote.

In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human.” She said Clark frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows at Second City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista community gathers in support
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
16-year-old Westroads Mall shooting suspect in court
Nebraska Legislature overrides Ricketts veto of SNAP benefits
The Lincoln Correctional Center is located near 27th and Van Dorn.
Lincoln Correctional Center employee arrested
Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack
“He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and...
John Davis, real Milli Vanilli singer, dies
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Forecast: 40% chance Earth to be hotter than Paris goal soon
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain ends very early and we struggle to warm heading into the weekend