Sasse calls Biden budget proposal ‘insane’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse slammed President Joe Biden’s budget proposal in an emailed statement Thursday, calling it “insane” and wondering “who fell out of Willie Nelson’s tour bus and wrote this thing?”

“None of these numbers add up,” Sasse said. The president is scribbling out IOUs faster than a paper mill.” He said in the statement the U.S. hasn’t spent his much since World War II, “and with good reason.” He said that level of government spending “harmed the next generation’s competitiveness, crowds out non-government activity, and spawns inflation that hurts working families right as we’re nearing the end of the pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.