Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain ends very early and we struggle to warm heading into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain is exiting east very quickly this morning leaving us with a cool and cloudy round of weather behind it. After about an inch of rain on average in the metro area, clouds will stick with us most of the day making it tough to dry out.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

A few peeks of sun will try to warm us up but we’ll likely only get mid and upper 60s for afternoon highs. Watch for a little drizzle to develop late afternoon and early evening as the clouds are set to be stubborn overnight as well. It will be a chilly start to a very chilly day Friday. Cloudy skies will make it tough to climb out of the 50s.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Something to keep an eye on heading into Friday night will be just how much the clouds can clear out. The more we clear, the colder Saturday morning will be. That now means a morning low near 40 degrees in the metro but many spots could dip into the upper 30s. Right now I think we’ll miss out on frost in the area but it will be close and worth keeping an eye on.

Saturday AM (WOWT)

Overall the Memorial Day holiday weekend will be much cooler than average. Highs should be around 80 degrees but the best we’ll be able to do is the 60s. Memorial Day rain looks more and more likely too while Saturday & Sunday stay dry.

Memorial Weekend (WOWT)

