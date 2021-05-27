Advertisement

Omaha community college celebrates trade school Signing Day

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus celebrated their students’ accomplishments in grand fashion Wednesday.

”This is signing day. This is a celebration for students who have received a sponsorship from a local area business,” said Aubrey Schuumans of Metropolitan Community College.

Companies pay for the students two years of school in hopes they go full time with them once they finish. And when they do, they’re put on the grand stage to let everyone know who they’re going to work for.

“We want to make these students feel like what they’ve achieved is amazing because it is. We want to kind of mirror it after an athlete getting a full-ride scholarship to college. That’s a big deal, and so is this,” Schuumans said.

To many, this feels like an athlete getting a full-ride scholarship: accomplished.

“When I went up there and got the hat and stuff, it felt like the real deal, you know? Like I just signed with some college for football,” Seth Redding said.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so some students like Redding had to wait to experience Signing Day. Even though he’s already a year into working for Lozier, he said the day was still special to him.

“Honestly, I feel really good. This turnout was really nice, you know. I wasn’t really expecting all this stuff to happen,” he said. “I’m super excited about everything going on and being able to sign and work with them for years.”

He said trade school is something that is very beneficial, and he’s happy he went through the program.

“You get all these great opportunities,” he said. “You’re not in debt, you have a steady job, and they back you up. They take care of you.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

