Advertisement

Military retirement pay exempt from state tax starting in 2022

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a bill allowing military retirement pay to be exempt from...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a bill allowing military retirement pay to be exempt from income tax.(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday signed a bill into law that makes military retirement pay exempt from state income taxes starting next year.

Ricketts requested LB387, which was sponsored by State Sen. Tom Brewer, passed final reading 47-0 in the Unicameral.

Yesterday I signed LB 387 into law exempting 100% of military veteran’s retirement benefits. Thank you to all of the...

Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

“This is a great win for our state, for Nebraska’s job creators, and for military families looking to put down roots in Nebraska,” Ricketts said in a news release.

Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert said the new law shows the state keeps working hard to make the state welcoming for military families. A bill signed earlier this year made it easier for military spouses to get a teaching permit in Nebraska if they were licensed in another state.

“We want veterans, military retirees, and their families to come to Nebraska and to stay in Nebraska,” he said in the release. “We continue to make Nebraska more veteran and military-friendly, and the broad support for this bill from the legislature to the governor’s office shows that our state is united and truly committed to that goal.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista community gathers in support
Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
16-year-old Westroads Mall shooting suspect in court

Latest News

Rivera testifies in murder trial of Tibbetts
Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder blames mystery men for slaying
Nebraska Legislature overrides Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of SNAP benefits
Nebraska Legislature overrides Gov. Pete Ricketts veto - 6:30PM
Memorial Day Parade in Omaha on Friday will honor Gold Star families
Memorial Day Parade to honor Gold Star families planned for Omaha - 6:30PM
The city of La Vista is holding a rally Wednesday for missing boy Ryan Larsen.
Rally in La Vista for Ryan Larsen in Central Park -6:30PM