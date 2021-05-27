Military retirement pay exempt from state tax starting in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday signed a bill into law that makes military retirement pay exempt from state income taxes starting next year.

Ricketts requested LB387, which was sponsored by State Sen. Tom Brewer, passed final reading 47-0 in the Unicameral.

“This is a great win for our state, for Nebraska’s job creators, and for military families looking to put down roots in Nebraska,” Ricketts said in a news release.

Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert said the new law shows the state keeps working hard to make the state welcoming for military families. A bill signed earlier this year made it easier for military spouses to get a teaching permit in Nebraska if they were licensed in another state.

“We want veterans, military retirees, and their families to come to Nebraska and to stay in Nebraska,” he said in the release. “We continue to make Nebraska more veteran and military-friendly, and the broad support for this bill from the legislature to the governor’s office shows that our state is united and truly committed to that goal.”

