Advertisement

Jury weighs fate of Cristhian Bahena Rivera in killing of Mollie Tibbetts

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Jurors met for hours without reaching a consensus on whether a farm laborer is guilty in the 2018 abduction and stabbing of a University of Iowa student who disappeared while out for a run.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera faces first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

Jurors were sent home after three hours of deliberations on Thursday and will return Friday morning.

Prosecutor Scott Brown said in a closing argument that “overwhelming evidence” showed Bahena Rivera was guilty. He called Bahena Rivera’s testimony that two men kidnapped him and forced him to take part in the crime “a figment of his imagination.” The defense argued prosecutors didn’t meet their burden of proof.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista community gathers in support
Nebraska Legislature overrides Ricketts veto of SNAP benefits
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
16-year-old Westroads Mall shooting suspect in court
The Lincoln Correctional Center is located near 27th and Van Dorn.
Lincoln Correctional Center employee arrested
Boil advisory issued for Carter Lake residents

Latest News

Thursday, May 27th
Mallory's Thursday Evening Forecast
Curb bump-out to help Omaha students walking to school confusing drivers
To-go cocktails was passed into law in Nebraska
Omaha bars, restaurants celebrate permanent alcohol takeout
Hy-Vee issues allergy alert for Chicken Street Taco Kit
“It kind of made me feel like I can do anything I put my mind to!” said Nick Murphy.
Westside High School student walks in front of classmates for first time after being involved in a serious crash