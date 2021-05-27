Hy-Vee issues allergy alert for Chicken Street Taco Kit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hy-Vee Inc. has issued an allergy alert and is recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to egg ingredients that were not disclosed on the label, according to a news release.

The voluntary alert affects Hy-Vee stores in Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. People allergic to eggs can suffer serious or life-threatening reactions. As of Thursday, there have been no reported complaints or illnesses associated with the food, Hy-Vee said in the release.

Hy-Vee receives bulk kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackages them. The kits include Chipolte Creme Sauce, which contains eggs. Customers should look for UPC 02-82503-09993 and a “Best If Used By” date before May 27 on top of the label. They are urged not to eat it and return it to their local Hy-Vee stores for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Hy-Vee customer service at 1-800-772-4098.

