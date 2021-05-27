OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s time to start making plans, the Huskers announce six kickoff times.

Saturday, Aug. 28—Nebraska at Illinois, Noon CT, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 4—Fordham at Nebraska, 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Saturday, Sept. 11—Buffalo at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Saturday, Sept. 18—Nebraska at Oklahoma, 11 a.m. CT, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 2—Northwestern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. CT, TV TBD (Homecoming)

Saturday, Nov. 20—Nebraska at Wisconsin, Time TBD, ESPN Network TBD

Friday, Nov. 26—Iowa at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

The first game of the season will be week zero, a game that was originally scheduled to be played in Ireland. The home opener against Fordham will be an early kickoff at 11 a.m. Also, the Oklahoma game will be one of the biggest games that day, its national television position reflects the magnitude of the game. Northwestern will be the homecoming game, and the Iowa game will be a 12:30 p.m. kickoff the day after Thanksgiving at Memorial Stadium.

In addition to those six times, the Wisconsin game will be televised by espn.

