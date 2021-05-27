Better Business Bureau warns of rental car scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Better Business Bureau is warning travelers of scammers who are exploiting the rising cost of rental cars by impersonating executives of rental car companies. The scam works like this: People search online for rental car companies and dial the phone numbers listed with the results. A so-called “customer service representative” from a fake company tells the caller the company is offering a special deal in conjunction with gift card or pre-paid debit card providers. and get a better price. The con artists ask for the PIN, and then say the money hadn’t transferred and they need another card.

The BBB said the best way to avoid the scam is

Never pay with prepaid debit or gift cards.

Make sure the website is legitimate by calling customer service. Don’t trust the first search results.

Use discounts that are available to you through companies such as AARP, AAA, credit card companies or Costco.

Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker

