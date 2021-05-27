Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warns of rental car scam

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Better Business Bureau is warning travelers of scammers who are exploiting the rising cost of rental cars by impersonating executives of rental car companies. The scam works like this: People search online for rental car companies and dial the phone numbers listed with the results. A so-called “customer service representative” from a fake company tells the caller the company is offering a special deal in conjunction with gift card or pre-paid debit card providers. and get a better price. The con artists ask for the PIN, and then say the money hadn’t transferred and they need another card.

The BBB said the best way to avoid the scam is

  • Never pay with prepaid debit or gift cards.
  • Make sure the website is legitimate by calling customer service. Don’t trust the first search results.
  • Use discounts that are available to you through companies such as AARP, AAA, credit card companies or Costco.
  • Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista community gathers in support
Nebraska Legislature overrides Ricketts veto of SNAP benefits
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
16-year-old Westroads Mall shooting suspect in court
The Lincoln Correctional Center is located near 27th and Van Dorn.
Lincoln Correctional Center employee arrested
Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old

Latest News

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr.
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect charged with attacking fellow inmate
680 Crash
Accident on I-680 SB at the I-80 split has traffic backed up
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain ends very early and we struggle to warm heading into the weekend
Rusty's Morning Forecast