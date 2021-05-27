Advertisement

Bellevue dad arrested in California likely en route to Nebraska

Adam Price is facing charges in the death of his two young children.
Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours after his two children were found dead in a Bellevue, Neb., home.(Bellevue Police Department)
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WOWT) - 6 News has learned the man arrested in California while his two young kids were found dead in his Bellevue home is no longer listed as a California inmate.

Based on past felony cases 6 News has monitored involving suspects arrested outside the state, this more than likely means a fugitive team is bringing Price back to Nebraska to face charges.

Last week, Adam Price went before a California judge and declined to put up a court fight when it came to returning to Sarpy County. Investigators have said they would not have further comment on this case until Price is booked into the Sarpy County Jail.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old’s two young children, Emily and Theodore, were found dead during a welfare check at Price’s home.

Price is in the middle of a divorce and it was his week to have the children. Their mother, who lives in Illinois had asked police to check on them.

6 News has uncovered that Price had already driven to California by the time the children were found dead.

