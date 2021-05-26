Advertisement

Strong to severe storms likely overnight through Thursday morning

By David Koeller
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a very pleasant start to Wednesday across much of the area with sunny skies and low humidity. However, thunderstorms are likely overnight, with a few strong to severe storms possible. Most of the evening hours will be dry, with just a few clouds rolling in from the west. Thunderstorms will be increasing in coverage across western Nebraska. Initially, these storms will be capable of very large hail, high winds, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes.

Severe Risk Tonight
Severe Risk Tonight(WOWT)

These storms are expected to merge into a line and then push across the state of Nebraska toward the Lincoln and Omaha areas. As storms merge into a line, the hail and tornado threat will decrease, but the high wind threat will continue as storms approach our area. Expect storms to be nearing a line from Columbus to York between Midnight and 1am. The line of storms should approach the Lincoln and Fremont areas by 1 to 2am, and then spread into the metro by 3am. Again, the greatest risk with these storms will be high winds and heavy rain, though some small hail can’t be ruled out. The tornado risk for our area is very low, but lines of thunderstorms can still be dangerous so stay tuned for updates.

Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)

The strongest storms will likely be out of the area by 5am, but some lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder may last into the mid-morning hours. Rain should be tapering off area-wide by the afternoon. However, clouds and a north breeze will keep Thursday very cool, with highs only in the middle 60s. Friday will be even cooler, with cloudy skies. Highs will likely only reach the upper 50s around the metro, but we will be dry.

