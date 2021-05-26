Advertisement

Shooting reported in downtown San Jose, California; suspect down

San Jose police responded to a shooting in the city on Wednesday morning.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Police are responding to a shooting in downtown San Jose, Calif., according to a police department tweet.

Police called it an active scene. People were asked to stay away from the area near the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard maintenance facility.

Authorities said the suspect is no longer a threat.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said several people are being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.

