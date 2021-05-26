Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful Wednesday ahead before storms move in early Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautifully cool and comfortable weather is what will greet you out the door this morning. It will be a great day with highs in the mid 80s and rather low humidity. Enjoy the sunshine that warms us as well.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Storms are still expected to fire well to our west in Western Nebraska this evening and move towards us overnight tonight. That would likely be after midnight and strong to severe storms with strong wind and heavy would continue into the very early morning Thursday. That is why Thursday morning is a First Alert Day (Click here for more info).

Severe Threat after Midnight
Severe Threat after Midnight(WOWT)

Those strong to severe storms will weaken or move out rather quickly early Thursday morning but chances exist for other non-severe storm and rain to continue right into Thursday afternoon. Along with mostly cloudy skies and breezy north wind, the rain chances will also keep us cooler with highs in the 60s.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Cooler air will be the theme right into the Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the 50s likely Friday before warming back into the 60s for the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Memorial Weekend
Memorial Weekend(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Nebraska man who allegedly threatened girlfriend, children turns himself in
Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It...
Omaha mask ordinance expires, but not for Metro Transit
Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday night into early Thursday
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Isolated storm tonight, stronger storm Wednesday night
David's Evening Forecast - Isolated storm tonight, stronger storm Wednesday night