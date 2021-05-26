Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful Wednesday ahead before storms move in early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautifully cool and comfortable weather is what will greet you out the door this morning. It will be a great day with highs in the mid 80s and rather low humidity. Enjoy the sunshine that warms us as well.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Storms are still expected to fire well to our west in Western Nebraska this evening and move towards us overnight tonight. That would likely be after midnight and strong to severe storms with strong wind and heavy would continue into the very early morning Thursday. That is why Thursday morning is a First Alert Day (Click here for more info).

Severe Threat after Midnight (WOWT)

Those strong to severe storms will weaken or move out rather quickly early Thursday morning but chances exist for other non-severe storm and rain to continue right into Thursday afternoon. Along with mostly cloudy skies and breezy north wind, the rain chances will also keep us cooler with highs in the 60s.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Cooler air will be the theme right into the Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the 50s likely Friday before warming back into the 60s for the weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Memorial Weekend (WOWT)

