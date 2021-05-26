Advertisement

Ricketts signs broadband expansion bill

Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File
Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File(Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)
By Emily Dwire and Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday signed into law LB 388, a bill that provides $20 million in matching grants each year to expand broadband access to rural areas across the state. The measure had received unanimous support from the Legislature.

Currently, nearly 80,000 homes do not have adequate internet service, 6 News reports. The law will connect about 30,000 of those households to reliable broadband service in the next year. The bill was introduced by state Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, at Ricketts’ request, and prioritized by Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln.

“This is an exciting day here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “The pandemic has highlighted the difference in working from home and remote education if you’re on the wrong side of the digital divide.”

Friesen said the economic impact will be big. He hopes the law will lure back to Nebraska residents who moved away. Hilgers said the measure is “a critical tool” that will “unlock Nebraska ingenuity, Nebraska grit, and Nebraska innovation” to keep residents from leaving in the first place.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Nebraska man who allegedly threatened girlfriend, children turns himself in
Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It...
Omaha mask ordinance expires, but not for Metro Transit

Latest News

Memorial Day Parade scheduled for Omaha
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
16-year-old Westroads Mall shooting suspect in court
Ryan Larsen rally planned
Rally for Ryan Larsen planned for Wednesday night - 11AM
LCC officer arrested
Lincoln Correctional Center officer arrested - 11AM