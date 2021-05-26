Advertisement

OPD investigate road rage incident that sends one to hospital

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting during an incident that sends a man to a hospital.

A 32-year-old man spoke with police at Bergan Mercy and said he was shot in a road rage incident. His injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Officers went near South 96th Street and F Street Monday morning for reports of shots fired. They say there was proof of gunfire at the scene.

Police were notified the injured person arrived at Bergan Mercy by dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Starting Tuesday, the City of Omaha will no longer have a mask ordinance in effect. It...
Omaha mask ordinance expires, but not for Metro Transit
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts ends $300 federal jobless benefit, launches ‘Reconnect Nebraska’
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities lowering Papillion lake

Latest News

The F117 Nighthawk is a stealth aircraft and the one at the museum was one of 64 in its fleet....
Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum adds new aircraft
NSP arrests California woman in high speed chase on I-80
Sen. Ben Sasse blasts Biden-Putin Summit - 6:30 pm
Sen. Ben Sasse blasts Biden-Putin Summit - 6:30 pm
Search for Ryan continues - 6:30 pm
Search for Ryan continues - 6:30 pm