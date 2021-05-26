OPD investigate road rage incident that sends one to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting during an incident that sends a man to a hospital.

A 32-year-old man spoke with police at Bergan Mercy and said he was shot in a road rage incident. His injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Officers went near South 96th Street and F Street Monday morning for reports of shots fired. They say there was proof of gunfire at the scene.

Police were notified the injured person arrived at Bergan Mercy by dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.