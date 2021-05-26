Nebraskans struggling to comeback from pandemic push for SNAP bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans struggling to come back from the pandemic are pushing back against Governor Rickett’s decision to veto a bill that would help put food on the table.

LB108 would allow people to start making some more money without worrying about getting cutoff SNAP benefits, increasing the income threshold from 130% of the poverty level to 165%.

“You got lights, you got gas, you got rent, you got car insurance, you got internet for the kids if they’re remote learning,” said Cassandra Walker, noting the pandemic has made it even harder to keep up.

Relying on SNAP benefits to help keep her children fed.

“It helps us tremendously you know without the SNAP benefits the struggle is real,” said Walker.

But holding onto SNAP, she said can be difficult. If she makes the slightest bit too much money she gets cut off.

“I’ve had to tell jobs to give me less hours because without that SNAP benefit working at a job isn’t enough to feed my kids,” said Walker.

And that’s why Nebraska lawmakers passed LB108, which bumps up the SNAP income threshold, allowing people like Walker to make some more money without losing the benefit.

“I’ve been cut off SNAP benefits here and there and it’s been really hard,” said Walker, who’s often ended up in food pantry lineups, like the one at Heart Ministry Center.

It’s one of many nonprofits to sign off in support of the bill.

“It’s disappointing that it would not happen. It’s challenging enough during a non-pandemic time,” said Mark Dahir, CEO, Heart Ministry Center, noting LB108 would help relieve some of the pandemic-driven pressure. “When you’re distributing 600,000 pounds of food a month to a thousand families a week it really redlines our resources.”

But Governor Ricketts insists it’s time to get back to normal, stating the LB108 veto-letter bill, “whether intended to or not, discourages people from going back to work.”

“Ricketts’ decision on the federally funded bill, is a tough one to understand said,” Walker. “It breaks my heart,” she said. “It’s really sad because they have no idea what us as middle class and poor people go through.”

Lawmakers will need 30 votes in favor of the bill to override the governor’s veto. The bill originally passed with just a few more votes than that.

