Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers OK guidelines for fall redistricting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have approved formal guidelines for the redrawing of political boundaries, a process that will shape the state’s legislative and congressional districts for the next decade.

The 30-16 vote was largely on party lines, with Republicans supporting the guidelines, even though Nebraska’s Legislature is ostensibly nonpartisan. Democrats, who are outnumbered and only hold seats in Omaha- and Lincoln-area districts, say the approved plan gives lawmakers too much wiggle room to tweak the maps for political gain.

Lawmakers aren’t expected to begin redistricting until a special session in September because of pandemic-related delays in the release of the U.S. Census population data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities move away from Papillion lake to reviewing surveillance video
Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Nebraska man who allegedly threatened girlfriend, children turns himself in

Latest News

Nebraska Legislature overrides Ricketts veto of SNAP benefits
Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File
Ricketts signs broadband expansion bill
Rickett to launch initiative to reconnect Nebraskans
Rep. Don Bacon heading to the Mexican border
Nebraska Congressman Bacon heads to U.S.-Mexico border