Nebraska bars, restaurants allowed to continue alcohol takeout

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed LB274 into law, allowing Nebraska bars and restaurants to continue selling carryout alcohol.

Nebraska State Sens. John Lowe of Kearney and Suzanne Geist of Lincoln witnessed Ricketts signing the bill Tuesady at MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante in Lincoln. The bill allows bars and restaurants to continue takeout alcohol sales after the pandemic. Passed with an emergency clause, the bill went into effect Wednesday, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The state previously allowed bars and restaurants to sell takeout after the governor issued an executive order in March 2020 aimed to help those businesses — many of which had to otherwise shut down — stay afloat during the pandemic. The bill Ricketts signed “ensures that carryout alcohol sales will continue after the pandemic,” the release states.

